Johnson viaja a Escocia para presentar renuncia a Isabel II
El primer ministro de Gran Bretaña, Boris Johnson, sale por última vez de su residencia oficial en Downing Street y se dirige a Escocia para presentar formalmente su renuncia a la reina, Isabel II
El primer ministro de Gran Bretaña, Boris Johnson, salió el martes por última vez de su residencia oficial en Downing Street y se dirigió a Escocia para presentar formalmente su renuncia a la reina, Isabel II.
Se espera que el líder británico, quien anunció su intención de dejar el puesto hace dos meses, se reúna con la monarca más tarde en la mañana en la finca de Balmoral para iniciar el traspaso de poder a su sucesora, Liz Truss.
Truss, que fue nombrada líder del gobernante Partido Conservador el lunes, será nombrada primera ministra poco después durante su audiencia con la reina.
