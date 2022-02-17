Johnson anota 22 y Spurs doblegan a Thunder
Keldon Johnson anota 22 puntos y los Spurs de San Antonio derrotan 114-106 al Thunder de Oklahoma City
Keldon Johnson anotó 22 puntos y los Spurs de San Antonio derrotaron el miércoles 114-106 al Thunder de Oklahoma City.
Jakob Poetl totalizó 20 unidades y 17 rebotes. Dejounte Murray, elegido al Juego de Estrellas, anotó 18 unidades, repartió ocho asistencias y acumuló siete tableros.
Por su parte, Lonnie Walker IV añadió 17 tantos por los Spurs.
Josh Giddey hiló su tercer triple doble con 17 puntos, 10 rebotes y 10 asistencias por el Thunder. Tre Mann anotó 24 puntos, Theo Maledon agregó 22 e Isaiah Roby añadió 17 unidades y 12 rebotes por Oklahoma City.
El Thunder careció de sus dos principales anotadores. El base Shai Gilgeous Alexander, líder del equipo con un promedio de 22,7 puntos por duelo, continúa fuera por un esguince en el tobillo derecho.
Lu Dort, quien promedia 17,2 tantos, se perdió el compromiso por un tirón en el hombro izquierdo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.