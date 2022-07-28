Jump to content

JetBlue compra Spirit Airlines por 3.800 millones de dólares

JetBlue comprará Spirit Airlines por 3.800 millones de dólares, con lo que creará la quinta aerolínea más grande de Estados Unidos

AP Noticias
jueves 28 julio 2022 12:20
EEUU-AEROLÍNEAS ECONÓMICAS CONSOLIDACIÓN
(AP)

JetBlue comprará Spirit Airlines por 3.800 millones de dólares, con lo que creará la quinta aerolínea más grande de Estados Unidos, se informó el jueves.

En la víspera fracasó un intento de fusionar a Spirit con Frontier Airlines.

JetBlue comprará a Spirit por 33,50 dólares por acción en efectivo, incluyendo un prepago de 2,50 dólares por acción en efectivo una vez que los accionistas de Spirit aprueben la transacción. También habrá una tarifa de 10 centavos por mes desde enero de 2023 hasta el momento de concluir la transacción.

La aerolínea combinada tendrá una flota de 458 aviones. Las dos seguirán operando de manera independiente hasta después que se concrete la fusión.

