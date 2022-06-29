Jefe OTAN: Alianza enfrenta su mayor desafío desde la IIGM

La OTAN enfrenta su mayor desafío desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial en plena guerra en Ucrania, dice su secretario general, Jens Stoltenberg, en el inicio de la cumbre de la Alianza en Madrid

AP Noticias
miércoles 29 junio 2022 07:39
MUN-GEN OTAN
MUN-GEN OTAN
(AP)

La OTAN enfrenta su mayor desafío desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial en plena guerra en Ucrania, dijo el miércoles su secretario general, Jens Stoltenberg, en el inicio de la cumbre de la Alianza en Madrid.

Los aliados se reúnen “en medio de la crisis se seguridad más grave que hemos enfrentado", afirmó Stoltenberg. “Esta será un cumbre histórica y transformadora”.

Según Stoltenberg, la alianza militar va a acordar medidas de disuasión para poder desplegar más formaciones de combate y situar más equipos de preposicionamiento en Europa del Este en el próximo año.

Se espera que el presidente de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, intervenga por videoconferencia más tarde en el día.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in