Jefe OTAN: Alianza enfrenta su mayor desafío desde la IIGM
La OTAN enfrenta su mayor desafío desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial en plena guerra en Ucrania, dice su secretario general, Jens Stoltenberg, en el inicio de la cumbre de la Alianza en Madrid
La OTAN enfrenta su mayor desafío desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial en plena guerra en Ucrania, dijo el miércoles su secretario general, Jens Stoltenberg, en el inicio de la cumbre de la Alianza en Madrid.
Los aliados se reúnen “en medio de la crisis se seguridad más grave que hemos enfrentado", afirmó Stoltenberg. “Esta será un cumbre histórica y transformadora”.
Según Stoltenberg, la alianza militar va a acordar medidas de disuasión para poder desplegar más formaciones de combate y situar más equipos de preposicionamiento en Europa del Este en el próximo año.
Se espera que el presidente de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, intervenga por videoconferencia más tarde en el día.
