Jazz supera a disminuidos Grizzlies
Lauri Markkanen y Kelly Olynyk contribuyen con 23 puntos por cabeza, incluyendo un par de triples en las postrimerías, para que el Jazz de Utah supere 124-123 a los Grizzlies de Memphis, quienes jugaron sin Ja Morant
Lauri Markkanen y Kelly Olynyk contribuyeron con 23 puntos por cabeza, incluyendo un par de triples en las postrimerías, para que el Jazz de Utah superara el sábado 124-123 a los Grizzlies de Memphis, quienes jugaron sin Ja Morant.
En su última posesión, el Jazz ganaba por un punto y estuvo a punto de perder el balón en dos ocasiones. Sin embargo, éste rebotó hacia Markkanen, cerca del aro, donde falló complicadas bandejas.
Los Grizzlies atraparon el rebote. Tras una pausa, Olynyk desvió el balón hacia fuera de la cancha.
En la jugada siguiente, Bane recibió un pase pero resbaló y cayó detrás de la línea de triples, justo cuando el tiempo se agotaba.
Jordan Clarkson sumó 21 tantos y Colin Sexton añadió 19 en su primer partido de inicio en la campaña por Utah (5-2).
