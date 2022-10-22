Jazz se impone 132-126 en tiempo extra a Timberwolves
Jordan Clarkson logra 29 puntos, incluidos siete triples entre 12 intentos, para encabezar la remontada del Jazz de Utah, que se impone 132-126 en tiempo extra a los Timberwolves de Minnesota y al exjugador del club Rudy Gobert
Jordan Clarkson logró 29 puntos en una noche en que atinó siete de 12 triples, para encabezar la remontada del Jazz de Utah, que se impuso el viernes 132-126 en tiempo extra a su exastro Rudy Gobert y a los Timberwolves de Minnesota.
Lauri Markkanen, que consiguió 24 unidades y 13 rebotes, puso al Jazz cuatro unidades arriba, al conseguir una canasta desde una lateral a 12 segundos del final del tiempo extra.
Mike Conley dio la ventaja definitiva al Jazz con un triple a 1:01 de la conclusión.
Conley impidió con una falta una volcada a Gobert cuando restaban 34 segundos. El francés Gobert falló ambos tiros libres y terminó con nueve puntos y 23 tableros.
Anthony Edwards anotó 30 puntos, Karl-Anthony Towns sumó 27 y D’Angelo Russell 23, incluida una canasta de salto para el empate en el último cuarto.
Jaylen Nowell aportó 18 tantos para los Timberwolves, que llegaron a tener ventaja de 17 puntos en el primer periodo.
