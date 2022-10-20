Jazz renovado abre campaña arrollando a Nuggets
ColiLn Sexton anota 20 puntos, Lauri Markkanen añade 17 y un Jazz de Utah con nueva imagen aplasta 123-102 a los Nuggets de Denver en el encuentro inaugural de la campaña para ambas escuadras
ColLin Sexton anotó 20 puntos, Lauri Markkanen añadió 17 y un Jazz de Utah con nueva imagen aplastó el miércoles 123-102 a los Nuggets de Denver en el encuentro inaugural de la campaña para ambas escuadras.
El nuevo entrenador del Jazz, Will Hardy, ganó su partido de debut, luego de desempeñarse como asistente en los Celtics de Boston.
El resultado fue sorpresivo para un equipo de Denver construido con la misión de buscar el título y para un Jazz que se está reconstruyendo luego de ceder a sus dos jugadores más destacados, Donovan Mitchell y Rudy Gobert.
Rudy Gay anotó 16 puntos, Malik Beasley sumó 15 y Mike Conley, el único titular de la campaña pasada que sigue con el equipo, agregó 13. Siete jugadores del Jazz aportaron cifras de dos dígitos.
El novato Walker Kessler totalizó 12 puntos y 10 rebotes por Utah, que atinó el 50,6% de sus disparos de campo.
Nikola Jokic anotó 27 puntos y Aaron Gordon añadió 22 por Denver.
