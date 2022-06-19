Jabeur se impone en Berlín, consuela a Bencic tras lesión
Ons Jabeur se alza con el título del Abierto de Berlín
Ons Jabeur se alzó el domingo con el título del Abierto de Berlín. Pero el festejo pasó a ser secundario.
Jabeur ganaba 6-3, 2-1 cuando Belinda Bencic no pudo continuar en la final del torneo en superficie de césped tras lastimarse el tobillo izquierdo por una caída en el primer set. Jabeur consoló a la campeona olímpica en la red, apurándose a llevarle una cubeta de hielo para que la suiza pudiera aliviar el dolor en el tobillo.
“Lo que le dije fue: ‘olvídate del partido’. Lo más importante para mí es que se sienta bien", dijo Jabeur.
Jabeur quedó con marca de 3-5 en finales, casi un año después que la tunecina se coronó en el torneo de Birmingham para convertirse en la primera mujer árabe en obtener un título de individuales de la WTA.
Se ha consolidado desde entonces, situándose dentro de las primeras cinco del ranking y atrapó un importante título en el Abierto de Madrid a inicios de mayo. Sus seguidores tunecinos estuvieron presente ondeando banderas en Berlín durante toda la semana y mucho más este domingo.
“Te mereces este título y no quiero opacar tu momento”, le dijo Bencic a Jabeur.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.