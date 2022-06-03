J.Lo será homenajeada en los Premios MTV al Cine y la TV

Jennifer Lopez será honrada por sus logros en el cine y la televisión en la próxima entrega de los Premios MTV al Cine y la Televisión

AP Noticias
viernes 03 junio 2022 15:42

J.Lo será homenajeada en los Premios MTV al Cine y la TV

Show all 2
MTV-JENNIFER LOPEZ

Jennifer Lopez será homenajeada por sus logros en la pantalla en la ceremonia de los Premios MTV al Cine y la Televisión.

La cadena anunció el viernes que López recibirá el Premio Generación el domingo en Santa Mónica, California. El premio celebra a actores cuyas diversas contribuciones tanto en el cine como en la TV los han convertido en figuras establecidas.

Ganadores previos del reconocimiento incluyen a Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith y Reese Witherspoon.

Lopez se dio a conocer como bailarina en la serie de comedia de la década de 1990 “In Living Color”. Siguió su carrera como actriz y obtuvo el papel protagónico en la película “Selena” en 1997, que la lanzó al estrellato. Sus créditos cinematográficos también incluyen títulos como “Anaconda”, “Out of Sight” ("Un romance peligroso"), “The Wedding Planner” ("Experta en bodas"), “Hustlers” ("Estafadoras de Wall Street") y la más reciente, “Marry Me” ("Cásate conmigo").

La actriz y cantante de 52 años lanzará un nuevo documental en Netflix titulado “Halftime” el 14 de junio. El proyecto se enfoca en la segunda mitad de su carrera, y la estrella neoyorquina de origen puertorriqueño reflexiona sobre sus logros y su evolución como artista.

Relacionados

Como cantante, Lopez ha disfrutado de gran éxito en las listas de música pop y latina. En 1999 lanzó su álbum debut “On the 6” y encabezó la lista Hot 100 de Billboard con canciones como “If You Had My Love”, “All I Have” y los remixed de “I’m Real” y “Ain’t It Funny”.

Y en 2020, Lopez actuó en el espectáculo del medio tiempo del Super Bowl junto a Shakira.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” ("Spider-Man: Sin regreso a casa") llega el domingo como la película más nominada con siete menciones. La serie “Euphoria” de HBO recibió seis, y “The Batman” ("Batman") le siguió con cuatro. Vanessa Hudgens será la conductora de la ceremonia, que se transmitirá en vivo desde el Barker Hangar. Las nominaciones incluyen 26 categorías de género neutral.

Jack Black recibirá el premio especial Genio de la Comedia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in