J.Lo será homenajeada en los Premios MTV al Cine y la TV
Jennifer Lopez será honrada por sus logros en el cine y la televisión en la próxima entrega de los Premios MTV al Cine y la Televisión
J.Lo será homenajeada en los Premios MTV al Cine y la TVShow all 2
Jennifer Lopez será homenajeada por sus logros en la pantalla en la ceremonia de los Premios MTV al Cine y la Televisión.
La cadena anunció el viernes que López recibirá el Premio Generación el domingo en Santa Mónica, California. El premio celebra a actores cuyas diversas contribuciones tanto en el cine como en la TV los han convertido en figuras establecidas.
Ganadores previos del reconocimiento incluyen a Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith y Reese Witherspoon.
Lopez se dio a conocer como bailarina en la serie de comedia de la década de 1990 “In Living Color”. Siguió su carrera como actriz y obtuvo el papel protagónico en la película “Selena” en 1997, que la lanzó al estrellato. Sus créditos cinematográficos también incluyen títulos como “Anaconda”, “Out of Sight” ("Un romance peligroso"), “The Wedding Planner” ("Experta en bodas"), “Hustlers” ("Estafadoras de Wall Street") y la más reciente, “Marry Me” ("Cásate conmigo").
La actriz y cantante de 52 años lanzará un nuevo documental en Netflix titulado “Halftime” el 14 de junio. El proyecto se enfoca en la segunda mitad de su carrera, y la estrella neoyorquina de origen puertorriqueño reflexiona sobre sus logros y su evolución como artista.
Como cantante, Lopez ha disfrutado de gran éxito en las listas de música pop y latina. En 1999 lanzó su álbum debut “On the 6” y encabezó la lista Hot 100 de Billboard con canciones como “If You Had My Love”, “All I Have” y los remixed de “I’m Real” y “Ain’t It Funny”.
Y en 2020, Lopez actuó en el espectáculo del medio tiempo del Super Bowl junto a Shakira.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” ("Spider-Man: Sin regreso a casa") llega el domingo como la película más nominada con siete menciones. La serie “Euphoria” de HBO recibió seis, y “The Batman” ("Batman") le siguió con cuatro. Vanessa Hudgens será la conductora de la ceremonia, que se transmitirá en vivo desde el Barker Hangar. Las nominaciones incluyen 26 categorías de género neutral.
Jack Black recibirá el premio especial Genio de la Comedia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.