Italiano Ganna rompe el récord de la hora en ciclismo

El ciclista italiano Filippo Ganna, especialista en la contrarreloj, rompe el récord de la hora al recorrer 56,792 kilómetros

AP Noticias
domingo 09 octubre 2022 01:24
HORA-RÉCORD
(AP)

El ciclista italiano Filippo Ganna, especialista en la contrarreloj, rompió el récord de la hora el sábado, al recorrer 56,792 kilómetros.

Ganna quebró la marca por más de 1,2 kilómetros, el mayor margen que se haya registrado en siete años.

“Perdí la energía cuando traté de ir por los 57 (kilómetros), pero no me guardé nada”, dijo Ganna, cuando se le pidió que describiera si había sentido dolor en los últimos cinco minutos.

Aseveró que buscará otra vez la marca en un momento distinto de la temporada, cuando esté más fresco.

Ganna mejoró el récord del británico Dan Bigham, quien lo había conseguido el 19 de agosto en el mismo velódromo suizo.

