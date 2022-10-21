Italia: líder de ultraderecha dice estar lista para gobernar
La líder de la ultraderecha italiana, Giorgia Meloni, dice que ella y sus aliados pidieron al presidente del país que le conceda el mandato para formar un nuevo gobierno
La líder de la ultraderecha italiana, Giorgia Meloni, dijo el viernes que ella y sus aliados pidieron al presidente del país que le conceda el mandato para formar un nuevo gobierno.
Meloni y sus aliados se reunieron brevemente con Sergio Mattarella antes en el día. Algunos observadores esperaban que la política anunciase entonces que había recibidor la orden para tratar de formar un nuevo ejecutivo. Pero se limitó a señalar que la coalición la había propuesto
Si Meloni tiene éxito, Italia tendrá su primer ejecutivo encabezado por la ultraderecha desde el final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Su partido, Hermanos de Italia, tiene raíces neofascistas. Además, se convertirá en la primera mujer que ocupa el cargo.
Los principales aliados de su coalición, el exprimer ministro Silvio Berlusconi y Matteo Salvini son antiguos admiradores del presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, pero Meloni ha respaldado claramente a Ucrania frente a la invasión rusa.
