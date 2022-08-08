Jump to content

Isco firma con el Sevilla tras pasar examen médico

Isco Alarcón, a quien el Real Madrid no le había renovado el contrato, sella su incorporación al Sevilla tras pasar un examen médico el lunes

AP Noticias
lunes 08 agosto 2022 19:54
Isco Alarcón, a quien el Real Madrid no le había renovado el contrato, firmó finalmente con el Sevilla tras pasar un examen médico el lunes.

El mediocampista ofensivo de 30 años es el tercer refuerzo que contrata el Sevilla. Primero llegaron los defensores Marcão y Alex Telles para tratar de compensar la partida de Jules Koundé y Diego Carlos.

Isco arribó al Real Madrid en el 2013 proveniente del Málaga. Tuvo cierta figuración, aunque nunca llegó a ser titular indiscutido y en las últimas campañas casi no fue usado. También fue dado de baja por la selección, con la que jugó la Copa Mundial del 2018 en Rusia.

El actual técnico de Sevilla Julen Lopetegui dirigió a Isco en el Real Madrid y en la selección española.

Sevilla se clasificó a la Liga de Campeones tras terminar cuarto en la campaña pasada. Debutará en la liga española el viernes ante Andalucía.

