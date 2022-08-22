Irak: 7 muertos al caer alud sobre el techo de un santuario
Un deslizamiento de tierra derrumba el techo de un santuario chiíta en el centro de Irak y mata al menos a siete personas, incluido un niño
Un deslizamiento de tierra derrumbó el techo de un santuario chiíta en el centro de Irak el fin de semana y mató al menos a siete personas, incluido un niño, dijeron las autoridades el lunes mientras los rescatistas seguían buscando sobrevivientes.
El alud cayó sobre el santuario Qattarat al-Imam Ali cerca de la ciudad santa de Kerbala, a unos 80 kilómetros (50 millas) al sur de Bagdad, el sábado.
Según las autoridades de defensa civil, el deslizamiento de tierra golpeó el techo del santuario, que se encuentra en una depresión natural, lo que provocó su derrumbe. La entrada, las paredes y los minaretes del santuario quedaron en pie, pero en el resto de la estructura se saturó con un río de roca y lodo.
Entre los muertos había cuatro mujeres, dos hombres y un niño, dijo la defensa civil, y agregó que los equipos de búsqueda rescataron a seis personas. El lunes, los socorristas usaban una excavadora para retirar escombros y buscar sobrevivientes.
Se desconocen las causas del alud, pero defensa civil lo atribuye a la humedad.
