Investigan a Deutsche Bank por precios de inversiones verdes
Las autoridades en Alemania allanan las oficinas de Deutsche Bank y su filial DWS tras afirmaciones de que está exagerando el valor de algunos productos que vende relacionados con inversiones ambientales
Las autoridades en Alemania allanaron las oficinas de Deutsche Bank y su filial DWS el martes tras afirmaciones de que está exagerando el valor de algunos productos que vende relacionados con inversiones ambientales.
La agencia de noticias alemana dpa citó a los fiscales de Fráncfort diciendo que la investigación se centró en las denuncias de fraude de inversiones, pero que aún no se ha identificado sospechosos específicos.
Un exgerente a cargo de la sustentabilidad en DWS indicó que la firma de administración de activos exageró las credenciales ambientales y climáticas de ciertos fondos, lo que se conoce como “lavado verde”.
DWS dijo en un comunicado que está cooperando con “todas las autoridades reguladoras relevantes” en el tema, informó dpa.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.