Investigan a Deutsche Bank por precios de inversiones verdes

Las autoridades en Alemania allanan las oficinas de Deutsche Bank y su filial DWS tras afirmaciones de que está exagerando el valor de algunos productos que vende relacionados con inversiones ambientales

AP Noticias
martes 31 mayo 2022 13:10
(AP)

Las autoridades en Alemania allanaron las oficinas de Deutsche Bank y su filial DWS el martes tras afirmaciones de que está exagerando el valor de algunos productos que vende relacionados con inversiones ambientales.

La agencia de noticias alemana dpa citó a los fiscales de Fráncfort diciendo que la investigación se centró en las denuncias de fraude de inversiones, pero que aún no se ha identificado sospechosos específicos.

Un exgerente a cargo de la sustentabilidad en DWS indicó que la firma de administración de activos exageró las credenciales ambientales y climáticas de ciertos fondos, lo que se conoce como “lavado verde”.

DWS dijo en un comunicado que está cooperando con “todas las autoridades reguladoras relevantes” en el tema, informó dpa.

