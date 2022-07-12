Intentan hackear el teléfono de la presidenta del BCE
El Banco Central Europeo informa que hubo un intento a hackeo al teléfono de su presidenta, Christine Lagarde, pero que no se comprometió ninguna información
El intento tuvo lugar “recientemente”, dijo el banco central de los 19 países que usan el euro en una respuesta enviada por correo electrónico a una consulta sobre un informe de Business Insider. El banco, con sede en Fráncfort, agregó que el ciberataque “fue identificado y detenido rápidamente”, pero que no tenía nada más que decir debido a la investigación en curso.
Business Insider informó, sin nombrar las fuentes, que Lagarde fue contactada por mensaje de texto desde lo que parecía ser el número de teléfono celular de la excanciller alemana Angela Merkel por alguien que afirmaba que Merkel quería comunicarse con ella por WhatsApp porque sería más seguro.
La publicación indicó que Lagarde luego contactó a Merkel por teléfono para preguntarle si realmente quería comunicarse por WhatsApp y que quienquiera que estuviera detrás del intento aparentemente tenía como objetivo obtener el control de las cuentas de varias figuras prominentes en WhatsApp y otros servicios de mensajería.
