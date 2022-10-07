Insólito regalo de cumpleaños a Putin: un tractor bielorruso
El presidente ruso Vladimir Putin recibe un regalo insólito al cumplir 70 años: un tractor
El presidente ruso Vladimir Putin ha recibido un regalo insólito al cumplir 70 años: un tractor.
Durante una reunión de mandatarios de algunas naciones que constituían la desaparecida Unión Soviética en el Palacio Konstantin en San Petersburgo, el presidente bielorruso Alexander Lukashenko le entregó a Putin un certificado de regalo del vehículo. Los tractores son el orgullo de la industria bielorrusa desde la época soviética.
Lukashenko, un autócrata que gobierna Bielorrusia con mano de hierro desde hace casi tres décadas mientras cultiva una imagen de hombre del pueblo, dijo a la prensa que en su jardín tiene un modelo similar al que le regaló a Putin.
No estaba claro cuál fue la respuesta del mandatario ruso. La oficina de Lukashenko informó sobre el regalo.
Putin no lo mencionó en su discurso televisado al inicio del encuentro, en el que habló sobre la necesidad de discutir cómo arreglar los conflictos entre las naciones que constituían la desaparecida Unión Soviética.
También destacó la necesidad de intercambiar información para combatir el terrorismo, las drogas y otros delitos.
Los mandatarios de la Mancomunidad de Estados Independientes, una alianza laxa de antiguas naciones soviéticas, asistirán a otro encuentro la semana entrante en Astana, la capital de Kazajistán.
