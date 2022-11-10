Ingram anota 22 puntos y Pelicans se imponen a Bulls
Brandon Ingram anota 18 de sus 22 puntos en la segunda mitad, incluidos siete en las postrimerías del cuarto período, y los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns vencen 115-111 a los Bulls de Chicago
Brandon Ingram anotó 18 de sus 22 puntos en la segunda mitad, incluidos siete en las postrimerías del cuarto período, y los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns vencieron el miércoles 115-111 a los Bulls de Chicago.
Ingram atinó un triple que dio a los Pelicans la delantera por 109-107. DeMar DeRozan realizó una clavada que igualó el marcador a 109, pero Ingram respondió con un enceste de media distancia y los Bulls perdieron un balón cuando restaban 17,4 segundos.
Los Pelicans se sobrepusieron a su mala puntería en los triples, de los que atinaron sólo tres entre 19. CJ McCollum erró sus cinco disparos detrás del arco.
DeRozan, quien el lunes anotó nueve puntos, su número más bajo de la campaña, encabezó a los Bulls con 33. Zach LaVine añadió 23, pero encestó apenas tres de 12 triples.
