IndyCar usará combustible renovable a partir de 2023
Shell, que recientemente firmó una extensión de cinco años para ser el patrocinador de combustible de la serie de monoplazas, anunció el viernes sus planes para cambiar a un combustible bajo en carbono a partir de 2023.
El nuevo combustible será una mezcla de etanol de segunda generación derivado de los desechos de la caña de azúcar y otros biocombustibles, y creará un combustible compuesto en un 100% por materias primas clasificadas como renovables según los marcos normativos aplicables, indicaron los ejecutivos de Shell en el circuito de Indianápolis. Eso disminuirá las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en un 60% en comparación con la gasolina de origen fósil, de acuerdo con la compañía.
Shell se ha fijado el objetivo de tener una huella de carbono cero dentro de la IndyCar para 2050.
“Este desarrollo de combustible de carreras para la IndyCar es un gran ejemplo de cómo la tecnología de combustibles es fundamental para ayudar a descarbonizar el deporte”, dijo la doctora Selda Gunsel, presidenta de Shell Global Solutions, en un comunicado.
