Indiana, 1er estado en aprobar prohibición al aborto

Indiana se convierte en el primer estado de Estados Unidos en aprobar una nueva ley que restringe el acceso al aborto desde la determinación de la Corte Suprema en junio que revocó el fallo previo del caso Roe vs

AP Noticias
sábado 06 agosto 2022 04:38
(AP)

Indiana se convirtió el viernes en el primer estado de Estados Unidos en aprobar una nueva ley que restringe el acceso al aborto desde la determinación de la Corte Suprema en junio que revocó el fallo previo del caso Roe vs. Wade.

La Legislatura estatal aprobó la prohibición casi total a la interrupción del embarazo con algunas excepciones, incluyendo los casos de violación, incesto y para proteger la vida y salud física de la madre.

El gobernador republicano Eric Holcomb firmó la ley de inmediato.

