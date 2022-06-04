Incendio en fábrica en India causa ocho muertos y 15 heridos
Incendio en una fábrica de productos químicos en India causa ocho muertos y 15 heridos
Un incendio en una fábrica de productos químicos en el norte de India dejó ocho trabajadores muertos y más de una decena heridos, informó la policía el sábado.
El fuego estalló después de que explotara una caldera en la fábrica en la zona de Hapur, en el estado de Uttar Pradesh, precisó el policía Pravin Kumar. Los heridos fueron hospitalizados y tres de ellos se encuentran en estado crítico, agregó.
La intensidad de la explosión voló el techo de la fábrica, dijo por su parte el rescatista Ajay Mishra.
Las autoridades ordenaron una investigación.
En 2019, un incendio provocado por un cortocircuito eléctrico en una fábrica de bolsos y otros artículos de Nueva Delhi mató a 43 personas. En un segundo gran incendio ese año, un incendio en la cocina ilegal de la azotea de un edificio de seis niveles mató a 17 personas, también en Nueva Delhi.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.