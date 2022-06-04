Incendio en fábrica en India causa ocho muertos y 15 heridos

Incendio en una fábrica de productos químicos en India causa ocho muertos y 15 heridos

AP Noticias
sábado 04 junio 2022 15:42
INDIA-INCENDIO
INDIA-INCENDIO
(AP)

Un incendio en una fábrica de productos químicos en el norte de India dejó ocho trabajadores muertos y más de una decena heridos, informó la policía el sábado.

El fuego estalló después de que explotara una caldera en la fábrica en la zona de Hapur, en el estado de Uttar Pradesh, precisó el policía Pravin Kumar. Los heridos fueron hospitalizados y tres de ellos se encuentran en estado crítico, agregó.

La intensidad de la explosión voló el techo de la fábrica, dijo por su parte el rescatista Ajay Mishra.

Las autoridades ordenaron una investigación.

En 2019, un incendio provocado por un cortocircuito eléctrico en una fábrica de bolsos y otros artículos de Nueva Delhi mató a 43 personas. En un segundo gran incendio ese año, un incendio en la cocina ilegal de la azotea de un edificio de seis niveles mató a 17 personas, también en Nueva Delhi.

