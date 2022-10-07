Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Imputan a abogado que lanzó botella a dueño de Browns

Un abogado que fue arrestado por arrojar una botella de agua al propietario de los Browns de Cleveland, Jimmy Haslam, al final de un partido en casa el mes pasado, enfrenta un cargo por el delito menor de alteración del orden público por ebriedad

AP Noticias
viernes 07 octubre 2022 18:08
BROWNS-AFICIONADO INCIDENTE
BROWNS-AFICIONADO INCIDENTE
(AP)

Un abogado que fue arrestado por arrojar una botella de agua al propietario de los Browns de Cleveland, Jimmy Haslam, al final de un partido en casa el mes pasado, enfrenta un cargo por el delito menor de alteración del orden público por ebriedad.

Jeffrey Miller, de 51 años, fue imputado el jueves y deberá comparecer ante la Corte Municipal de Cleveland el 20 de octubre. El viernes se le dejó un mensaje en busca de comentarios.

Haslam fue golpeado por la botella de agua cuando salía de la cancha y se dirigía hacia el túnel cerca de la zona de anotación en el FirstEnergy Stadium durante una derrota de último segundo ante los Jets de Nueva York el 18 de septiembre. Miller fue detenido por guardias de seguridad cuando intentaba abandonar el estadio, de acuerdo con el portal cleveland.com.

Haslam no resultó herido.

Los Browns están considerando vetar a Miller del estadio.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in