Imputan a abogado que lanzó botella a dueño de Browns
Un abogado que fue arrestado por arrojar una botella de agua al propietario de los Browns de Cleveland, Jimmy Haslam, al final de un partido en casa el mes pasado, enfrenta un cargo por el delito menor de alteración del orden público por ebriedad
Un abogado que fue arrestado por arrojar una botella de agua al propietario de los Browns de Cleveland, Jimmy Haslam, al final de un partido en casa el mes pasado, enfrenta un cargo por el delito menor de alteración del orden público por ebriedad.
Jeffrey Miller, de 51 años, fue imputado el jueves y deberá comparecer ante la Corte Municipal de Cleveland el 20 de octubre. El viernes se le dejó un mensaje en busca de comentarios.
Haslam fue golpeado por la botella de agua cuando salía de la cancha y se dirigía hacia el túnel cerca de la zona de anotación en el FirstEnergy Stadium durante una derrota de último segundo ante los Jets de Nueva York el 18 de septiembre. Miller fue detenido por guardias de seguridad cuando intentaba abandonar el estadio, de acuerdo con el portal cleveland.com.
Haslam no resultó herido.
Los Browns están considerando vetar a Miller del estadio.
