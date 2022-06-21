Identifican a soldado británico muerto hace 105 años
Durante más de un siglo, el soldado británico yació en una tumba anónima, uno de tantos soldados desconocidos de la Primera Guerra Mundial
Durante más de un siglo, el soldado británico yació en una tumba anónima, uno de tantos soldados desconocidos de la Primera Guerra Mundial.
Pero ahora, su lápida tiene un nombre: subteniente Osmund Bartle Wordsworth —tataranieto del gran poeta inglés William Wordsworth— identificado recientemente mediante el ADN, quien recibió un funeral 105 años después de su muerte.
Se colocó una nueva lápida para Wordsworth, quien murió en acción en la batalla de Arras el 2 de abril de 1917, en el cementerio de Ecoust-Saint-Mein en el norte de Francia. Un clérigo ofició en la ceremonia y un agregado militar británico entregó a familiares de Wordsworth una bandera francesa cuidadosamente plegada para colocarla en la tumba.
El desarrollo de la tecnología del ADN ha permitido identificar a más soldados desconocidos de la Primera Guerra Mundial. Habrá un oficio para otros en Ypres, Bélgica, la semana próxima.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.