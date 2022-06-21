Identifican a soldado británico muerto hace 105 años

Durante más de un siglo, el soldado británico yació en una tumba anónima, uno de tantos soldados desconocidos de la Primera Guerra Mundial

AP Noticias
martes 21 junio 2022 18:48
(AP)

Pero ahora, su lápida tiene un nombre: subteniente Osmund Bartle Wordsworth —tataranieto del gran poeta inglés William Wordsworth— identificado recientemente mediante el ADN, quien recibió un funeral 105 años después de su muerte.

Se colocó una nueva lápida para Wordsworth, quien murió en acción en la batalla de Arras el 2 de abril de 1917, en el cementerio de Ecoust-Saint-Mein en el norte de Francia. Un clérigo ofició en la ceremonia y un agregado militar británico entregó a familiares de Wordsworth una bandera francesa cuidadosamente plegada para colocarla en la tumba.

El desarrollo de la tecnología del ADN ha permitido identificar a más soldados desconocidos de la Primera Guerra Mundial. Habrá un oficio para otros en Ypres, Bélgica, la semana próxima.

