Hyland suma 24 unidades; Nuggets arrollan a Spurs

Bones Hyland aporta 24 puntos, Nikokla Jokic añade 21 y los Nuggets de Denver aciertan el 60% de sus disparos de campo para aplastar 126-101 a los Spurs de San Antonio

AP Noticias
domingo 06 noviembre 2022 04:25
SPURS-NUGGETS
(AP)

Bones Hyland aportó 24 puntos, Nikokla Jokic añadió 21 y los Nuggets de Denver acertaron el 60% de sus disparos de campo para aplastar el sábado 126-101 a los Spurs de San Antonio.

Michael Porter Jr. añadió 15 unidades y Jamal Murray ayudó con 13 a la causa de los Nuggets, que embocaron 53 de 87 disparos, el 60,9%, y siguieron invictos en cuatro encuentros como locales durante la presente campaña.

Keldon John anotó 25 puntos y Devin Bassell agregó 20 por los Spurs, que han perdido tres compromisos en fila.

Los Nuggets tenían una ventaja de 19 puntos al descanso y superaron a los Spurs por 19-25 en el tercer cuarto. Se basaron en una racha de 12-0 a la mitad del periodo para tomar una ventaja de 99-76 de cara al último cuarto.

