Hurts prolonga invicto de Eagles ante inoperantes Steelers

Jalen Hurts lanza tres pases de touchdown a A

AP Noticias
domingo 30 octubre 2022 20:38
STEELERS EAGLES
STEELERS EAGLES
(AP)

Jalen Hurts lanzó tres pases de touchdown a A.J Brown en el primer tiempo y acabó con 285 yardas y cuatro envíos de anotación para que los Eagles de Filadelfia despachasen el domingo 35-13 a los Steelers de Pittsburgh.

Brown atrapó seis pases para 156 yardas. Los Eagles quedaron con marca de 7-0 por segunda vez en su historia y la primera desde 2004, cuando Donovan McNabb y Terrell Owens les llevaron al Super Bowl. En esa campaña, los Eagles no pudieron alcanzar el 8-0 tras caer ante los Steelers.

Pittsburgh (2-6) no ofreció mucha resistencia una vez que Hurts y Brown entraron en ebullición.

El novato Kenny Pickett completó 25 de 38 pases para 191 yardas y una intercepción por los Steelers. El receptor Chase Claypool lanzó un pase de una yarda al fullback Derek Watt en una jugada de engaño en el primer cuarto para el único touchdown de Pittsburgh.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in