Hurts prolonga invicto de Eagles ante inoperantes Steelers
Jalen Hurts lanza tres pases de touchdown a A
Jalen Hurts lanzó tres pases de touchdown a A.J Brown en el primer tiempo y acabó con 285 yardas y cuatro envíos de anotación para que los Eagles de Filadelfia despachasen el domingo 35-13 a los Steelers de Pittsburgh.
Brown atrapó seis pases para 156 yardas. Los Eagles quedaron con marca de 7-0 por segunda vez en su historia y la primera desde 2004, cuando Donovan McNabb y Terrell Owens les llevaron al Super Bowl. En esa campaña, los Eagles no pudieron alcanzar el 8-0 tras caer ante los Steelers.
Pittsburgh (2-6) no ofreció mucha resistencia una vez que Hurts y Brown entraron en ebullición.
El novato Kenny Pickett completó 25 de 38 pases para 191 yardas y una intercepción por los Steelers. El receptor Chase Claypool lanzó un pase de una yarda al fullback Derek Watt en una jugada de engaño en el primer cuarto para el único touchdown de Pittsburgh.
