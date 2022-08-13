Hurkacz elimina a Ruud en semi de Montreal
El polaco Hubert Hurkacz da cuenta del noruego Casper Ruud, por 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, para instalarse en el encuentro por el título del Masters de Montreal
El polaco Hubert Hurkacz dio cuenta el sábado del noruego Casper Ruud, por 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, para instalarse en el encuentro por el título del Masters de Montreal.
Hurkacz (8vo preclasificado) recetó 18 aces y atacó la red constantemente frente a Ruud (4to).
“Pienso que encontré un buen ritmo y tomé las decisiones correctas”, dijo Hurkacz.
Más tarde, el español Pablo Carreño Busta disputaba la otra semifinal, ante el británico Daniel Evans.
