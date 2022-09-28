Huracán Ian toca tierra en suroeste de Florida
El huracán Ian toca tierra en el suroeste de Florida cerca de Cayo Costa como un poderoso ciclón de categoría 4
El huracán Ian tocó tierra el miércoles en el suroeste de Florida cerca de Cayo Costa como un poderoso ciclón de categoría 4.
Unos 2,5 millones de personas habían recibido órdenes de evacuar el área antes de la llegada de la tormenta, la cual lleva vientos máximos sostenidos de 241 kilómetros por hora (150 mph).
La tormenta se desplazaba tierra adentro, donde se prevé que pierda fuerza, pero los residentes del área central de Florida pudieran sentir aún vientos con fuerza de huracán.
Antes cruzar el Golfo de México rumbo a Florida, el huracán Ian azotó el oeste de Cuba el martes, donde causó la muerte de dos personas y provocó un apagón generalizado.
