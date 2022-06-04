Hungría supera a Inglaterra; Italia y Alemania empatan
Inglaterra sufre su primera derrota en seis décadas ante Hungría, que se impone por 1-0 en la Liga de Naciones
Inglaterra sufrió su primera derrota en seis décadas ante Hungría, que se impuso el sábado por 1-0 en la Liga de Naciones.
Dominik Szoboszlai convirtió un penal en el segundo tiempo, luego de recibir una falta de Reece James.
La última vez que la selección húngara derrotó a la inglesa fue en el Mundial de Chile 1962. Inglaterra acumulaba desde entonces 15 partidos invicta ante los magiares.
Sin contar los encuentros definidos en tandas de penales, ésta fue la primera derrota de Inglaterra en 23 cotejos.
En el mismo grupo, Italia y Alemania igualaron 1-1. Lorenzo Pellegrini y Joshua Kimmich anotaron los goles en un intervalo de tres minutos del complemento en Bologna.
