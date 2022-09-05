Jump to content

Hungría: 7 muertos al chocar tren con un vehículo

Un tren choca con un vehículo en un cruce ferroviario en el sur de Hungría; mueren siete personas

AP Noticias
lunes 05 septiembre 2022 15:33
HUNGRÍA-CHOQUE DE TREN
(AP)

Un tren chocó con un vehículo en un cruce ferroviario en el sur de Hungría la madrugada del lunes, matando a siete personas, dijeron las autoridades.

La policía informó que el accidente ocurrió en un cruce de caminos alrededor de las 6:45 a.m. cerca del pueblo de Kunfeherto. Los primeros informes policiales indicaron que cinco personas habían muerto en la colisión, pero las autoridades actualizaron su cifra más tarde, diciendo que el conductor del vehículo y los seis pasajeros fallecieron en el lugar.

Los pasajeros del tren no resultaron heridos, pero el maquinista fue trasladado a un hospital con heridas leves, según un comunicado de la policía.

No había valla ni señal eléctrica en el cruce ferroviario rural, dijo la compañía ferroviaria húngara, y agregó que la sección afectada de la vía se cerró al paso de los trenes.

