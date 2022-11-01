Huerter y Mitchell comandan triunfo de Kings sobre Hornets

Kevin Huerter encesta 26 puntos, Davion Mitchell aporta otros 23, incluyendo dos encestes cruciales en el minuto final, y los Kings de Sacramento borran una desventaja de 15 unidades al medio tiempo para vencer 115-108 a los Hornets de Charlotte y conseguir su segundo triunfo consecutivo

AP Noticias
martes 01 noviembre 2022 02:45
KINGS-HORNETS
(AP)

Kevin Huerter encestó 26 puntos, Davion Mitchell aportó otros 23, incluyendo dos encestes cruciales en el minuto final, y los Kings de Sacramento borraron una desventaja de 15 unidades al medio tiempo para vencer el lunes 115-108 a los Hornets de Charlotte y conseguir su segundo triunfo consecutivo.

Huerter y Mitchell se combinaron para encestar 10 de 16 intentos de triple y Harrison Barnes añadió 14 tantos por los Kings, que superaron a Charlotte 37-18 en el tercer periodo.

P.J. Washington, quien anotó 31 unidades en el sorpresivo triunfo sobre Golden State el sábado, volvió a ser el mejor encestador de los Hornets con 28 tantos. Kelly Oubre Jr. sumó 16 puntos por Charlotte.

Jalen McDaniels anotó un triple desde la esquina por Charlotte a 1:09 minutos del final para empatar el marcador, pero Mitchell respondió con su propio enceste de tres puntos y un disparo a media distancia en posesiones consecutivas para darle a los Kings ventaja de cinco con 24,2 segundos por jugar.

