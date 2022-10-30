Hornets arruinan de nuevo regreso de Curry a casa
P
P.J. Washington anotó 31 puntos, Gordon Hayward añadió 23 y los Hornets de Charlotte estropearon de nuevo la visita anual de Stephen Curry a su ciudad natal, al imponerse el sábado en tiempo extra por 120-113 sobre los Warriors de Golden State.
Kelly Oubre Jr añadió 18 unidades a la causa de los Hornets, quienes vencieron a los Warriors por cuarto año consecutivo en el Spectrum Center. Charlotte se impuso pese a jugar sin su dúo de bases titulares, conformado por LaMelo Ball y Terry Rozier.
Curry anotó 31 puntos y capturó 11 rebotes para encabezar a Golden State, pero erró un triple complicado al final del tiempo regular, que habría significado el triunfo. Erró otro disparo largo en el alargue, y se fue de 13-3 detrás del arco.
Jordan Poole sumó 24 unidades como reservista de los Warriors.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.