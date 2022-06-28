Hong Kong confirma visita de líder chino Xi por aniversario
El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, visitará Hong Kong esta semana con motivo del 25to aniversario de la devolución de la antigua colonia británica a Beijing, dice la policía de la ciudad
El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, visitará Hong Kong esta semana con motivo del 25to aniversario de la devolución de la antigua colonia británica a Beijing, dijo la policía de la ciudad.
Xi asistirá a varios actos oficiales, incluyendo la toma de posesión del nuevo gobierno del territorio semiautónomo, explicó un responsable policial en una conferencia de prensa.
La visita del líder chino a Hong Kong será su primer viaje fuera de la China continental desde el inicio de la pandemia desde hace dos años y medio. Coincidirá con un repunte de los contagios en la ciudad, que ya había superado su peor brote de COVID-19 hasta la fecha a principios de año.
