Hong Kong confirma visita de líder chino Xi por aniversario

El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, visitará Hong Kong esta semana con motivo del 25to aniversario de la devolución de la antigua colonia británica a Beijing, dice la policía de la ciudad

AP Noticias
martes 28 junio 2022 09:46
ASI-GEN HONG KONG
ASI-GEN HONG KONG
(AP)

El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, visitará Hong Kong esta semana con motivo del 25to aniversario de la devolución de la antigua colonia británica a Beijing, dijo la policía de la ciudad.

Xi asistirá a varios actos oficiales, incluyendo la toma de posesión del nuevo gobierno del territorio semiautónomo, explicó un responsable policial en una conferencia de prensa.

La visita del líder chino a Hong Kong será su primer viaje fuera de la China continental desde el inicio de la pandemia desde hace dos años y medio. Coincidirá con un repunte de los contagios en la ciudad, que ya había superado su peor brote de COVID-19 hasta la fecha a principios de año.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in