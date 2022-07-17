Hombre dispara en club en Carolina del Norte
Un hombre ordena a gritos a la gente a salir de un club de comediantes en Carolina del Norte y seguidamente efectuó disparos
Un hombre ordenó a gritos a la gente a salir de un club de comediantes en Carolina del Norte y seguidamente efectuó disparos, informó la policía.
El incidente ocurrió a eso de las 9 p.m. en el club The Comedy Zone en Charlotte, reportó la prensa local. Nadie resultó lastimado.
Empleados del club relataron a la emisora WSOC-TV que el individuo esgrimió una pistola y exigió a gritos a la gente a que se saliera. Aproximadamente unas 50 personas se encontraban en elugar. Una vez salieron de allí, el individuo efectuó disparos, informó la policía por Twitter.
Añadió que nadie resultó lastimado y el sujeto fue detenido. No se ha divulgado el nombre del individuo.
El suceso ocurrió poco antes de la actuación programada del actor y comediante Craig Robinson, quien dijo por Instagram que estaba bien.
