Hombre apuñala a 5 en Italia; hay un muerto
Un hombre armado con un cuchillo mata a una persona y hiere a otras cuatro en un centro comercial al sur de Milán, informa la prensa italiana
Un hombre armado con un cuchillo mató a una persona e hirió a otras cuatro en un centro comercial al sur de Milán, dijo la prensa italiana el jueves.
La policía arrestó a un hombre de 46 años sospechoso del ataque, reportó la agencia noticiosa LaPresse.
Un empleado de supermercado murió en camino al hospital, informó la agencia ANSA. Entre los heridos está el futbolista español del Arsenal, Pablo Marí, quien juega a préstamo en el Monza de la Serie A, reportó LaPresse.
De momento se desconocía el motivo del ataque. Las autoridades italianas dijeron que no había elementos para creer que se tratara de un atentado terrorista, dijo LaPresse.
