Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hombre abre fuego en feria de Texas antes de ser sometido

Hombre abre fuego en feria de Texas antes de ser herido de bala y sometido por la policía

AP Noticias
martes 20 septiembre 2022 14:11
TEXAS-TIROTEO
TEXAS-TIROTEO
(AP)

Un hombre armado le disparó a tres personas, incluidos dos socorristas en las instalaciones de la Tri-State Fair & Rodeo en Texas antes de que agentes del sheriff lo hirieran a disparos y lo sometieran, informaron las autoridades.

Justo antes de las 11 p. m. del lunes, un hombre abrió fuego contra los agentes del condado de Potter que trabajaban fuera de servicio en la feria de Amarillo, precisó el sheriff del condado de Potter, Brian Thomas.

El “sospechoso masculino abrió fuego contra los agentes, impactando a un oficial y a un bombero fuera de servicio, que también trabajaba en la feria, y a un transeúnte”, dijo Thomas. Los agentes devolvieron el fuego e hirieron al sospechoso.

El agente, el bombero y el transeúnte fueron transportados a un hospital con lesiones que no ponen en peligro sus vidas, agregaron las autoridades. El agresor fue llevado al hospital con heridas que fueron descritas como potencialmente mortales.

Thomas no identificó a ninguna de las víctimas ni al sospechoso. No ofreció un motivo para el tiroteo, que está siendo investigado por los Texas Rangers.

Relacionados

Amarillo está a unas 365 millas (587 kilómetros) al noroeste de Dallas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in