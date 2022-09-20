Hombre abre fuego en feria de Texas antes de ser sometido
Hombre abre fuego en feria de Texas antes de ser herido de bala y sometido por la policía
Un hombre armado le disparó a tres personas, incluidos dos socorristas en las instalaciones de la Tri-State Fair & Rodeo en Texas antes de que agentes del sheriff lo hirieran a disparos y lo sometieran, informaron las autoridades.
Justo antes de las 11 p. m. del lunes, un hombre abrió fuego contra los agentes del condado de Potter que trabajaban fuera de servicio en la feria de Amarillo, precisó el sheriff del condado de Potter, Brian Thomas.
El “sospechoso masculino abrió fuego contra los agentes, impactando a un oficial y a un bombero fuera de servicio, que también trabajaba en la feria, y a un transeúnte”, dijo Thomas. Los agentes devolvieron el fuego e hirieron al sospechoso.
El agente, el bombero y el transeúnte fueron transportados a un hospital con lesiones que no ponen en peligro sus vidas, agregaron las autoridades. El agresor fue llevado al hospital con heridas que fueron descritas como potencialmente mortales.
Thomas no identificó a ninguna de las víctimas ni al sospechoso. No ofreció un motivo para el tiroteo, que está siendo investigado por los Texas Rangers.
Amarillo está a unas 365 millas (587 kilómetros) al noroeste de Dallas.
