Hillary Clinton da positivo a COVID-19; tiene síntomas leves
Hillary Clinton informa que ha dado positivo al COVID-19 y que presenta síntomas “leves”
Hillary Clinton informó el martes que ha dado positivo a COVID-19 y que presenta síntomas “leves”.
En las redes sociales, la ex secretaria de Estado y excandidata demócrata a la presidencia de Estados Unidos informó que se "sentía bien” y que su esposo, el expresidente Bill Clinton, había dado negativo al virus y se encontraba en cuarentena hasta que su hogar estuviera totalmente limpio.
Un portavoz del expresidente tuiteó que seguirá haciéndose pruebas en los próximos días.
Hillary Clinton, de 74 años, dijo que estaba “más agradecida que nunca por la protección que las vacunas pueden ofrecer contra un cuadro grave” y exhortó a la gente a que se vacune y acuda por sus dosis de refuerzo.
Hace unas semanas, el expresidente Barack Obama anunció que había dado positivo al coronavirus.
