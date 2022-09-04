Hertha gana con gol de Richter tras tratamiento por tumor
Marco Richter anota su primer gol desde que se recuperó de un tratamiento por un tumor testicular para definir el primer triunfo del Hertha Berlín en la temporada, al derrotar 2-0 al Augsburgo en la Bundesliga
Marco Richter anotó su primer gol desde que se recuperó de un tratamiento por un tumor testicular para definir el primer triunfo del Hertha Berlín en la temporada, al derrotar el domingo 2-0 al Augsburgo en la Bundesliga.
Richter reapareció el fin de semana pasado, cuando su equipo cayó 1-0 ante el Borussia Dortmund, partido en el que estrelló un disparo en el travesaño.
El extremo de 24 años se superó ante su exequipo, remeciendo las redes con un disparo a quemarropa después de que Davie Selke lo habilitó para culminar un contragolpe y definir el encuentro en tiempo de reposición.
Richter ascendió desde las fuerzas básicas del Augsburgo antes de llegar al Hertha la temporada pasada.
Dodi Lukebakio marcó el primer gol a los 57 minutos, tras rematar de cabeza un servicio de Marvin Plattenhardt.
El Augsburgo, quien tiene cuatro derrotas en cinco partidos, pudo haber tomado la ventaja a los 28 minutos, pero el remate de Mergim Berisha se estrelló contra la base del poste.
Más tarde el domingo, el Borussia Mönchengladbach se enfrenta al Mainz.
