Hermanas Williams jugarán como equipo en dobles en US Open

Serena y Venus Williams reciben una clasificación comodín para jugar en dobles en el US Open, su primer torneo como equipo en más de cuatro años

AP Noticias
sábado 27 agosto 2022 19:15
(AP)

Serena y Venus Williams recibieron una clasificación comodín para jugar en dobles en el US Open, su primer torneo como equipo en más de cuatro años.

Serena anunció este mes que se apresta a finalizar su carrera como jugadora, y aunque no lo ha dicho explícitamente, ha dado a entender que el US Open será su último torneo.

Serena, que cumple 41 años en junio, y Venus, que cumplió 42 en junio, han ganado 14 títulos de Grand Slam en dobles, incluyendo el US Open en 1999 y 2009.

Individualmente, han ganado 30 trofeos en los grandes torneos: 23 para Serena y siete para Venus.

La última vez que jugaron como equipo en dobles, perdieron en la tercera ronda del Abierto Francés de 2018.

Desde entonces, Serena ha jugado en dos eventos en dobles, uno con Caroline Wozniacki en enero de 2020 y otro con Ons Jabeur en junio de este año.

