Harry Styles recibe su primera nominación al Premio Mercury
Harry Styles recibe su primera nominación al Premio Mercury de la música británica con su tercer disco en solitario, “Harry’s House”
Harry Styles recibió su primera nominación al Premio Mercury de la música británica con su tercer disco en solitario, compitiendo con artistas que incluyen al cantautor Sam Fender y la rapera Little Simz.
Styles quedó como finalista el martes por su álbum “Harry’s House”, que ha encabezado las listas de popularidad en el Reino Unido durante seis semanas, más que los discos que llegó a grabar como miembro de la banda de chicos One Direction combinados.
Los 12 títulos nominados este año al Premio Mercury, que reconoce el mejor álbum del año británico o irlandés, incluyen “Seventeen Going Under” de Fender y “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” de Little Simz.
Jessie Buckley, quien recientemente ganó el premio Olivier a la mejor actriz en un musical por su papel de Sally Bowles en “Cabaret”, también figuró por primera vez en la lista con “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart”, su álbum con el exguitarrista de Suede Bernard Butler.
Un jurado que incluyó a los músicos Jamie Cullum y Anna Calvi redujo la lista de candidatos a los 12.
El grupo dijo que los álbumes cubrían “todo, desde pop imaginativo hasta rap pionero y folk-rock en lengua de Cornualles”.
La ceremonia de premios será el 8 de septiembre en Londres y contará con actuaciones de muchos de los nominados.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.