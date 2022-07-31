Haller, delantero del Dortmund, se someterá a quimioterapia
Sébastien Haller, delantero del Borussia Dortmund, necesita una quimioterapia tras descubrirse que su tumor testicular era maligno, informa el club
Sébastien Haller, delantero del Borussia Dortmund, necesita una quimioterapia tras descubrirse que su tumor testicular era maligno, informó el club el sábado.
“Sébastien recibirá ahora el mejor tratamiento posible. Las posibilidades de recuperación son muy buenas”, dijo el director deportivo del conjunto alemán Sebastian Kehl. “Le deseamos a él y a su familia mucha fuerza y optimismo. Lo llevamos en el pensamiento en este momento difícil”.
El club informó que Haller se perderá “varios meses” de actividad. Sin embargo, añadió que no revelará más información sobre el estado médico del futbolista.
Haller, de 28 años, se unió al Dortmund procedente del Ajax por 31 millones de euros (31,5 millones de dólares) el 6 de julio, pero tuvo que abandonar un campamento de prácticas de pretemporada 12 días después para someterse a un tratamiento y a una operación tras detectarse el tumor.
Haller fue contratado como reemplazo de Erling Haaland. El astro noruego se marchó al Manchester City.
Previamente, Kehl había dicho que los jugadores actuales del Dortmund, como el holandés Donyell Malen, el delantero Karim Adeyemi y el joven de 17 años Youssoufa Moukoko, podrían compensar la ausencia de Haller.
Malen y Adeyemi anotaron en la goleada de 3-0 que el Dortmund le propinó el viernes al 1860 Múnich en la primera ronda de la Copa de Alemania.
