Halep vence a Gauff y pasa a semifinales en Toronto

La dos veces campeona Simona Halep derrota a Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) para avanzar a semifinales en el torneo de Toronto

sábado 13 agosto 2022 00:59
La dos veces campeona Simona Halep derrotó a Coco Gauff por 6-4, 7-6 (2) el viernes para avanzar a semifinales en el torneo de Toronto.

Halep, rumana de 30 años, ganó el torneo de Montreal en 2016 y 2018. Enfrentará a la séptima favorita Jessica Pegula, quien superó 6-3, 6-3 a la kazaja Yulia Putintseva.

La 15ta preclasificada Halep tiene marca de 4-0 en contra de Gauff, estadounidense de 18 años y 10ma favorita.

En la sesión nocturna, la suiza Belinda Bencic (12ma) enfrentará a la brasileña Beatriz Haddad Maia y la checa Karolina Pliskova (14ta) chocaba con la china Zheng Qinwen.

