Halep inicia con el pie derecho en Washington

Simona Halep gana su primer partido en el Abierto de Washington horas antes de que otra ex número uno del mundo vea actividad en singles por primera vez en el año

AP Noticias
lunes 01 agosto 2022 21:56
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON
(AP)

Simona Halep ganó en su primer partido en el Abierto de Washington el lunes, horas antes de que otra ex número uno del mundo vea actividad en singles por primera vez en el año.

Venus Williams jugará su primer partido de singles en casi un año cuando se enfrente a la canadiense Rebecca Marino en la misma cancha en la que Halep, tercera preclasificada, venció 6-3, 7-5 a la española Cristina Busca.

“Llegué lejos en Wimbledon, así que siempre es difícil empezar", dijo Halep sobre el cambio de superficies después de la temporada sobre césped. “Pero estoy muy contenta de haber ganado el partido y poder volver a jugar aquí”.

Williams no ha jugado un partido de singles en la WTA desde que perdió ante Su-Wei Hseih por 6-2, 6-3 en Chicago el 23 de agosto.

En la rama varonil, el británico Kyle Edmund venció 6-4, 7-6(8) a Yosuke Watanuki para su primer triunfo en sencillos a nivel ATP desde octubre de 2020. Edmund, quien alguna vez alcanzó el puesto 14 del ranking, se recupera de tres cirugías en la rodilla.

Su compatriota Andy Murray jugará más tarde ante el sueco Mikael Ymer.

