Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Halep, 2 veces campeona, vuelve a final de Toronto

La bicampeona Simona Halep se coloca de nueva cuenta en la final del torneo de Toronto al imponerse 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 sobre la estadounidense Jessica Pegula

AP Noticias
domingo 14 agosto 2022 00:13
TORONTO
TORONTO
(AP)

La bicampeona Simona Halep se colocó de nueva cuenta en la final del torneo de Toronto el sábado, al imponerse 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 sobre la estadounidense Jessica Pegula.

Halep, 15ta preclasificada, conquistó este torneo en las ediciones de 2016 y 2018, cuando se realizó en Montreal. Pegula era la séptima preclasificada.

Por la noche, la brasileña Beatriz Haddad Maia se medía con la checa Karolina Pliskova (14ta) en la otra semifinal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in