Halep, 2 veces campeona, vuelve a final de Toronto
La bicampeona Simona Halep se coloca de nueva cuenta en la final del torneo de Toronto al imponerse 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 sobre la estadounidense Jessica Pegula
La bicampeona Simona Halep se colocó de nueva cuenta en la final del torneo de Toronto el sábado, al imponerse 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 sobre la estadounidense Jessica Pegula.
Halep, 15ta preclasificada, conquistó este torneo en las ediciones de 2016 y 2018, cuando se realizó en Montreal. Pegula era la séptima preclasificada.
Por la noche, la brasileña Beatriz Haddad Maia se medía con la checa Karolina Pliskova (14ta) en la otra semifinal.
