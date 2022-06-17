Hadwin lidera US Open; McIlroy habla con su golf

Adam Hadwin no estaba oficialmente inscrito en el U.S. Open sino hasta hace ocho días

AP Noticias
viernes 17 junio 2022 01:40
US OPEN
(AP)

Adam Hadwin no estaba oficialmente inscrito en el U.S. Open sino hasta hace ocho días. El jueves, abandonó The Country Club con la mejor tarjeta de su carrera en majors y con una ventaja de un golpe.

La atención concentrada durante los últimos días en la liga rival apoyada por Arabia Saudí y en quién se va o se queda en la Gira de la PGA, se mudó finalmente al golf.

Hadwin abrió con un marcador de 66 golpes, cuatro debajo del par, durante una jornada con algo de brisa que no perjudicó en mayor medida el desarrollo del golf en Brookline

Algunas reflexiones resurgieron acerca de la liga rival, por cuenta de Rory McIlroy. Y no fue por algo que haya dicho, sino por el golf que desplegó.

Fue otra declaración enfática. McIlroy no incurrió en bogey sino hasta su último hoyo.

Y su arranque de disgusto, aunque breve, reveló tanto deseo como frustración. El norirlandés firmó un 67 que lo dejó en un gran grupo de perseguidores.

También con 67 están cuatro golfistas que debieron disputar la fase clasificatoria de 36 hoyos. Se trata del inglés Callum Taren, el sueco David Lingmeth, el sudafricano MJ Daffue y el local Joel Dahmen.

