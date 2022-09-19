Hacker filtra imágenes de nuevo Grand Theft Auto
Imágenes de las primeras etapas del desarrollo de la próxima versión del popular videojuego Grand Theft Auto fueron robadas durante un ciberataque a la red de la compañía Rockstar Games
Imágenes de las primeras etapas del desarrollo de la próxima versión del popular título Grand Theft Auto fueron robadas durante un ciberataque a la red de Rockstar Games, informó la empresa el lunes.
Una persona, que aseguró ser la responsable del hackeo, publicó en Telegram 90 videos sobre el robo cometido el domingo, y también afirmó que cuenta con código fuente, el cual busca vender por al menos 10.000 dólares.
The Associated Press descargó y vio las imágenes de desarrollo para confirmar su autenticidad.
En un comunicado publicado en Twitter, la compañía productora de videojuegos señaló que no prevé que haya alguna interrupción en los servicios de juegos en vivo, así como ningún impacto en sus proyectos actuales. Un portavoz de la compañía matriz, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., se negó a responder a las preguntas de la AP sobre cuándo se enteró del ataque, si en verdad hubo un robo de código fuente o si el hacker había intentado extorsionar a la empresa.
El hacker aseguró haber estado involucrado en un ciberataque reciente a Uber, pero no presentó evidencia que respaldara su afirmación.
