Haaland y el City humillan al United en derbi de Manchester

Erling Haaland y Phil Foden firman sendos tripletas para que el Manchester City le diera un baño de realidad a Erik ten Hag en su primer derbi de Manchester

James Robson
domingo 02 octubre 2022 16:09
LIGA PREMIER
(AP)

Erling Haaland y Phil Foden firmaron sendos tripletas para que el Manchester City le diera un baño de realidad al técnico Erik ten Hag en su primer derbi de Manchester.

El City arrasó el domingo 6-3 a su vecino Manchester United en el estadio Etihad y se acercó a un punto del líder Arsenal en la Liga Premier.

Fue la tercera tripleta de Haaland en la temporada — la tercera sucesiva del artillero noruego en partidos como local.

En un partido que dominó a placer, el equipo de Pep Guardiola se adelantó a los ocho minutos mediante Foden.

Haaland perforó las redes en un lapso de tres minutos durante el primer tiempo y habilitó a Foder para el segundo tanto del volante poco antes del descanso.

Se pudieron avistar claros en el sector de la tribuna visitante, con los hinchas del United marchándose a casa para no presenciar el segundo tiempo.

