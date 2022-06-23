Gustavo Petro recibe credencial de presidente de Colombia
El izquierdista Gustavo Petro recibe la certificación del Consejo Nacional Electoral que lo acredita como presidente electo de Colombia, junto a su vicepresidenta Francia Márquez, la primera afrodescendiente en ocupar el cargo
El izquierdista Gustavo Petro recibió el lunes la credencial de presidente electo de Colombia para el periodo 2022-2026, sin derecho a reelección, junto a su vicepresidenta Francia Márquez, la primera afrodescendiente en alcanzar ese cargo en el país.
El Consejo Nacional Electoral declaró la elección luego de que se realizara el escrutinio en el que Petro ganó con 11,2 millones de votos el 19 de junio, durante el balotaje. Mientras que su contendor Rodolfo Hernández, un magnate de bienes raíces, obtuvo 10,6 millones de sufragios.
Luego del acto protocolario, Petro acudirá a la primera reunión de empalme con el presidente Iván Duque, quien entregará el poder el 7 de agosto.
