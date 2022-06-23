Gustavo Petro recibe credencial de presidente de Colombia

El izquierdista Gustavo Petro recibe la certificación del Consejo Nacional Electoral que lo acredita como presidente electo de Colombia, junto a su vicepresidenta Francia Márquez, la primera afrodescendiente en ocupar el cargo

AP Noticias
jueves 23 junio 2022 22:55
Colombia Election
Colombia Election
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

El izquierdista Gustavo Petro recibió el lunes la credencial de presidente electo de Colombia para el periodo 2022-2026, sin derecho a reelección, junto a su vicepresidenta Francia Márquez, la primera afrodescendiente en alcanzar ese cargo en el país.

El Consejo Nacional Electoral declaró la elección luego de que se realizara el escrutinio en el que Petro ganó con 11,2 millones de votos el 19 de junio, durante el balotaje. Mientras que su contendor Rodolfo Hernández, un magnate de bienes raíces, obtuvo 10,6 millones de sufragios.

Luego del acto protocolario, Petro acudirá a la primera reunión de empalme con el presidente Iván Duque, quien entregará el poder el 7 de agosto.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in