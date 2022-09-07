Guiados por Strider, Bravos hilan 7mo triunfo
El novato Spencer Strider se sobrepuso a una apertura turbulenta, Vaughn Grissom y Dansby Swanson aportaron sendos vuelacercas y los Bravos de Atlanta hilaron su séptimo triunfo, al imponerse el miércoles 7-3 sobre los Atléticos de Oakland.
Robbie Grossman, el dominicano Marcell Ozuna y el venezolano Ronald Acuña Jr. empujaron también carreras por Atlanta, que venció a Oakland por undécima ocasión consecutiva, una racha que se remonta a 2008.
Los Bravos comenzaron la jornada empatados con los Mets de Nueva York como líderes de la División Este de la Liga Nacional.
Seth Brown disparó un jonrón por Oakland, que ha perdido seis de sus últimos siete compromisos.
Strider (10-4) repartió nueve ponches y ganó su tercera apertura consecutiva, así como su cuarta decisión seguida. En su salida previa, fijó un récord de Atlanta, al ponchar a 16 contrincantes.
La derrota fue para el novato Ken Waldichuk (0-1), quien aceptó tres anotaciones y el mismo número de hits.
Por los Bravos, el venezolano Acuña Jr. de 5-1 con una empujada. El dominicano Ozuna de 3-1 con una anotada y una empujada. El cubano Guillermo Heredia de 1-0.
Por los Atléticos, los dominicanos Dermis García de 1-0, Ramón Laureano de 4-0.
