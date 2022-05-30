Guardianes canjean a Yu Chang a Piratas por efectivo

Los Guardianes de Cleveland canjean al jugador de cuadro Yu Chang a los Piratas de Pittsburgh por dinero en efectivo

AP Noticias
lunes 30 mayo 2022 21:37
PIRATAS-GUARDIANES CANJE
PIRATAS-GUARDIANES CANJE
(AP)

Los Guardianes de Cleveland canjearon el lunes al jugador de cuadro Yu Chang a los Piratas de Pittsburgh por dinero en efectivo.

Chang, de 26 años, había sido designado para asignación la semana pasada.

Chang, que alguna vez fue un prospecto prometedor para Cleveland, jugó en solo cuatro partidos para los Guardianes esta temporada y se ponchó siete veces en 10 turnos al bate. También se ausentó al ser colocado en la lista de COVID-19.

El taiwanés bateó para .228 con nueve jonrones y 39 carreras impulsadas en 89 juegos por Cleveland en 2021. Sus sólidas actuaciones al bate —con siete jonrones y 25 carreras impulsadas— en los últimos tres meses lo colocó en posición para ganar un puesto como pelotero multiusos en esta campaña.

Sin embargo, la gran actuación de Owen Miller en la pretemporada hizo a un lado a Chang, que ahora tendrá un nuevo comienzo con los Piratas.

Relacionados

Chang bateó para .208 con 10 cuadrangulares y 46 carreras remolcadas en 131 partidos durante cuatro campañas con Cleveland.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in