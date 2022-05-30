Guardianes canjean a Yu Chang a Piratas por efectivo
Los Guardianes de Cleveland canjean al jugador de cuadro Yu Chang a los Piratas de Pittsburgh por dinero en efectivo
Los Guardianes de Cleveland canjearon el lunes al jugador de cuadro Yu Chang a los Piratas de Pittsburgh por dinero en efectivo.
Chang, de 26 años, había sido designado para asignación la semana pasada.
Chang, que alguna vez fue un prospecto prometedor para Cleveland, jugó en solo cuatro partidos para los Guardianes esta temporada y se ponchó siete veces en 10 turnos al bate. También se ausentó al ser colocado en la lista de COVID-19.
El taiwanés bateó para .228 con nueve jonrones y 39 carreras impulsadas en 89 juegos por Cleveland en 2021. Sus sólidas actuaciones al bate —con siete jonrones y 25 carreras impulsadas— en los últimos tres meses lo colocó en posición para ganar un puesto como pelotero multiusos en esta campaña.
Sin embargo, la gran actuación de Owen Miller en la pretemporada hizo a un lado a Chang, que ahora tendrá un nuevo comienzo con los Piratas.
Chang bateó para .208 con 10 cuadrangulares y 46 carreras remolcadas en 131 partidos durante cuatro campañas con Cleveland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.