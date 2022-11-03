Grizzlies evitan remontada de Blazers al final

Desmond Bane anota 29 puntos y los Grizzlies de Memphis resisten un intento postrero de remontada de los Trail Blazers de Portland, para imponerse por 111-106

AP Noticias
jueves 03 noviembre 2022 05:21
GRIZZLIES-TRAIL BLAZERS
(AP)

Desmond Bane anotó 29 puntos y los Grizzlies de Memphis resistieron un intento postrero de remontada de los Trail Blazers de Portland, para imponerse el miércoles por 111-106.

Ja Morant sumó 20 unidades, nueve rebotes y siete asistencias por los Grizzlies, quienes tuvieron una ventaja de incluso 17 puntos al comienzo del cuarto periodo.

Memphis cortó una racha de dos derrotas.

Anfernee Simons consiguió 31 puntos por los Blazers, quienes jugaron sin su astro lesionado Damian Lillard. Jusuf Nurkic añadió 23 tantos y 13 rebotes.

Jerami Grant atinó un triple que acercó a los Blazers a 96-90 con 4,46 minutos por disputarse, antes de que Simmons embocara triples consecutivos para igualar a 96.

Steven Adams empujó el balón hacia el aro para impedir que los Blazers tomaran la ventaja. Sin embargo, Portland igualó de nuevo a 100 con un par de tiros libres de Simons antes de una flotadora de Bane.

Después de que Memphis estiró la ventaja con tiros libres, un triple de Grant aproximó a Portland a 107-103 con 23 segundos faltantes. Un tiro libre de Grant acercó incluso más a los Blazers, pero Memphis resistió para llevarse el triunfo.

