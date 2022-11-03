Grizzlies evitan remontada de Blazers al final
Desmond Bane anota 29 puntos y los Grizzlies de Memphis resisten un intento postrero de remontada de los Trail Blazers de Portland, para imponerse por 111-106
Desmond Bane anotó 29 puntos y los Grizzlies de Memphis resistieron un intento postrero de remontada de los Trail Blazers de Portland, para imponerse el miércoles por 111-106.
Ja Morant sumó 20 unidades, nueve rebotes y siete asistencias por los Grizzlies, quienes tuvieron una ventaja de incluso 17 puntos al comienzo del cuarto periodo.
Memphis cortó una racha de dos derrotas.
Anfernee Simons consiguió 31 puntos por los Blazers, quienes jugaron sin su astro lesionado Damian Lillard. Jusuf Nurkic añadió 23 tantos y 13 rebotes.
Jerami Grant atinó un triple que acercó a los Blazers a 96-90 con 4,46 minutos por disputarse, antes de que Simmons embocara triples consecutivos para igualar a 96.
Steven Adams empujó el balón hacia el aro para impedir que los Blazers tomaran la ventaja. Sin embargo, Portland igualó de nuevo a 100 con un par de tiros libres de Simons antes de una flotadora de Bane.
Después de que Memphis estiró la ventaja con tiros libres, un triple de Grant aproximó a Portland a 107-103 con 23 segundos faltantes. Un tiro libre de Grant acercó incluso más a los Blazers, pero Memphis resistió para llevarse el triunfo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.