Grizzlies derrotan en tiempo extra a Spurs 124-122

Ja Morant y Desmond Bane firman 32 puntos cada uno y los Grizzlies de Memphis derrotan 124-122 a San Antonio en tiempo extra, propinándoles a los Spurs su quinta derrota al hilo

jueves 10 noviembre 2022 04:58
DEP-BAS GRIZZLIES-SPURS
Ja Morant y Desmond Bane firmaron 32 puntos cada uno, y los Grizzlies de Memphis derrotaron el miércoles 124-122 a San Antonio en tiempo extra, propinándoles a los Spurs su quinta derrota al hilo.

Memphis ganó por séptima vez consecutiva a San Antonio.

Dillon Brooks añadió 13 puntos y Steven Adams bajó 19 rebotes y siete unidades. Brooks consiguió tres puntos en el tiempo extra y Bane anotó seis seguidos en los últimos dos minutos y medio para ayudar a que se hiciera necesario el alargue.

San Antonio anotó cuatro unidades seguidas, incluida una clavada de Jeremy Sochan tras un robo de balón, para acercarse 123-122 en la prórroga. Después que Morant embocó uno de dos tiros libres, un triple de Devin Vassell pegó en el aro en el cierre del tiempo extra.

Vassell y Jakob Poeltl anotaron 22 puntos por cabeza y Keldon Johnson agregó 16.

Hubo cuatro intercambios de ventaja en los últimos tres minutos del tiempo regular.

